Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017 in week 4?

Another couple faces the chop this weekend but who do you think should leave the ballroom?

Never mind Friday the 13th, Saturday the 14th will prove unlucky for one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities.

Advertisement

The remaining contestants take to the floor this weekend to dance their fourth routine, eager to impress judges Bruno, Shirley, Darcey and Craig and collect those all-important points that’ll improve their chances of dancing another day.

But who won’t have what it takes to survive until week five? Who’ll follow in the footsteps of Chizzy Akudolu and the Reverend Richard Coles and leave the competition?

We want you to tell us who you think deserves to leave the competition. Who’s had a dances disaaaaster and needs to hang up their dancing shoes?

Advertisement

Cast your vote and have your say.