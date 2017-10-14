Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who is Pasha Kovalev? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Who is Pasha Kovalev? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

He's the dashing dancer with moves too hot for his native Siberia

118486

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Pasha Kovalev

Age: 37

Advertisement

Born: Komsomolsk, Siberia.

Twitter: @PashaKovalev

Instagram: pashakovalev

Strictly Wins: 1. He lifted the Glitterball trophy with Caroline Flack in 2012, but has previously come second with Chelsee Healey and Kimberley Walsh.

Which Strictly celebrity has Pasha been paired with? Chizzy Akudolu

Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev on Strictly Come Dancing

Who is Pasha Kovalev?

Born in Siberia, he started dancing at the age of eight. Having competed with his partner Anya Garnis in Amateur Latin championships in Russia, they moved to the US in 2001.

In 2007 the pair competed in So You Think You Can Dance, and following this Pasha participated in eight seasons of the US show as a choreographer.

Pasha joined Strictly for series nine back in 2011 and immediately made an impression. He placed second for two years running with Chelsee Healey and Kimberley Walsh, and won the show with partner Caroline Flack in 2014.

Advertisement

After partnering Rachel Riley in 2013, the pair went on to have a real-life relationship and are still currently dating.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals

Janette Manrara

118503

Oti Mabuse

118497

Karen Clifton

Katya Jones

Dianne Buswell

141220.68782d85-fd14-466a-a1ef-c0b13e3f9969

Nadiya Bychkova

141223.e47e1bba-d7c2-49d3-ab88-ccd5c29a1bbe

Amy Dowden

141223.e47e1bba-d7c2-49d3-ab88-ccd5c29a1bbe

Chloe Hewitt

117546

Aljaz Skorjanec

118330

Giovanni Pernice

118512

AJ Pritchard

118326

Gorka Marquez

118504

Pasha Kovalev

118486

Kevin Clifton

118510

Brendan Cole

118514

Anton Du Beke

118402

Neil Jones

118495

Tags

Latest news

StrictlyAlexandraGorka-1

Alexandra Burke secures Strictly Come Dancing’s first 10s of 2017

leaderboard

Strictly Come Dancing week four: who is top of the leaderboard?

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

StrictlyAlexandraGorka-1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

117362

Coming soon! When is the first Strictly live show?

117443

Here’s two Strictly pro dancers fighting over a glitterball

117588

Strictly Ed Balls gets told off for 'dancing like a rugby player'

90974

Carol Kirkwood’s smile slips during emotional episode of Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more