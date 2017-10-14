Who is Katya Jones? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

Katya became a World Professional Latin Showdance Champion with her husband and fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones and also partnered Ed Balls in 2016

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Katya Jones

Age: 28

From: St Petersburg, Russia

Twitter: @Mrs_katjones

Instagram: mrs_katjones

Strictly wins: 0. Which is hardly surprising seeing as she joined Strictly last year and was paired with Ed Balls.

Which Strictly celebrity has Katya been paired with? Joe McFadden

Who is Katya Jones?

Katya hit the dance floor in St Petersburg when she was just six years old. She joined a partnership with fellow Strictly dancer – and now husband – Neil Jones in 2008. Seven years later, they were married, and became World Professional Latin Showdance Champions. They are also four times undefeated British National Professional Champions.

However, what Katya is now known for – and may only ever be known for – is being partnered with Ed Balls on Strictly in 2016. We have no doubt that even when Strictly 2025, everyone will still be talking about this…