Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about the chat show's return

jonathan ross show

After a nine month break, The Jonathan Ross show is back with a whole new line-up of stars on his sofa. Here’s what you need to know…

Advertisement

What time is it on?

The Jonathan Ross Show continues on Saturday at 10.15pm on ITV.

Advertisement

Who’s on the sofa this week?

The host welcomes Stormzy, Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Bradley Walsh and Vince Vaughn.
How many episodes will there be in the new series? 

12 instalments have been confirmed.

Where is it filmed? 

Funny you should ask. The new series of The Jonathan Ross Show will become the first show to be filmed at Television Centre – the old home of the BBC. Since its closure in 2013, the site has been undergoing a major renovation, retaining three of its original studios. Ross’s show – which airs on BBC’s rival ITV – will be recorded in the newly-refurbished Studio TC1.

Tags

Thomas Ling

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

Tom Hanks MAIN

Tom Hanks: A lot of my films don’t make sense

Untitled-2

Lucy Worsley, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Armando Iannucci talk their secret love: opera

Everything The Jonathan Ross Show

jonathan ross show
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

russell-brand

Russell Brand in trouble with Ofcom for discussing sex with an Elvis impersonator on air

143333.16e3ab9d-8cba-4aaf-88ad-d4f2909ba768

Who earns what? Full BBC screen star salaries revealed

127336

How Graham Norton’s Big Red Chair “changed lives”

125779

Mariah Carey and Adele lead star-studded festive edition of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more