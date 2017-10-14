Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The 5 most memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing week 4

The 5 most memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing week 4

From Alexandra's outstanding jive to Susan and Kevin's ballroom joy, here's what's worth watching over and over and over again

Strictly Week 4

Week four got off to something of a slow start on the Strictly Come Dancing floor, but by the end of the evening the audience were on their feet and viewers at home were in floods of tears thanks to some memorable performances.

Advertisement

Here are just five of the most memorable moments from the ballroom…

Ruth and Anton’s tense Tango

Presenter Ruth has had a rocky first few weeks in the ballroom so she really upped her game when taking on the tango and it really paid off.

The audience were on their feet and the judges gave the Loose Women and This Morning presenter her highest score of the series.

Gemma and Aljaž’s passionate Paso Doble

If you want to talk about someone on a Strictly journey then you need look no further than Gemma. Shirley reminded us that Strictly is “a marathon, not a sprint” and we think Gemma’s got the dancing feet to take her all the way.

Jonnie and Oti’s uplifting American Smooth

The audience were bowled over by Jonnie and Oti’s amazing lifts.

Kevin and Susan’s sunny Quickstep

Kevin and Susan didn’t just bring us sunshine – they brought the house down with a classy and sassy quickstep to end the night in style.

Alexandra and Gorka’s joyous Jive

“It’s never too early for a TEN from Shirley”, new head judge Ballas cleverly rhymed as she joined Darcey and Bruno doling out top marks. Craig’s nine was the only thing standing in the way of a perfect score.

Alexandra didn’t seem to mind though. And as she broke down in tears for her late mother, the audience declared her their winner.

It’s worth nothing that Ore Oduba danced a game-changing jive in week four back in 2016 – could Alexandra follow in his footsteps?

Honourable mention: Simon’s Samba hips

Because who doesn’t love a Saturday night shimmy?

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 15th at 7.15pm

Tags

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

Latest news

14347693-low_res-blue-planet-ii

Everything you need to know about Blue Planet II on BBC1

Nicole Scherzinger angry at Simon Cowell on The X Factor 2017

Nicole Scherzinger storms off as Simon Cowell confirms his 6 Groups for Judges’ Houses

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Week 4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

alexandra x factor tears

Alexandra Burke’s Strictly tears for her late mum had viewers sobbing

StrictlyAlexandraGorka-1

Alexandra Burke secures Strictly Come Dancing’s first 10s of 2017

leaderboard

Strictly Come Dancing week four: who is top of the leaderboard?

Strictly Come Dancing Class of 2017

Strictly Come Dancing 2017: Everything you need to know about week one, from what’s happened in training to the dances

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more