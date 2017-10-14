The 5 most memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing week 4

From Alexandra's outstanding jive to Susan and Kevin's ballroom joy, here's what's worth watching over and over and over again

Week four got off to something of a slow start on the Strictly Come Dancing floor, but by the end of the evening the audience were on their feet and viewers at home were in floods of tears thanks to some memorable performances.

Here are just five of the most memorable moments from the ballroom…

Ruth and Anton’s tense Tango

Presenter Ruth has had a rocky first few weeks in the ballroom so she really upped her game when taking on the tango and it really paid off.

The audience were on their feet and the judges gave the Loose Women and This Morning presenter her highest score of the series.

Gemma and Aljaž’s passionate Paso Doble

If you want to talk about someone on a Strictly journey then you need look no further than Gemma. Shirley reminded us that Strictly is “a marathon, not a sprint” and we think Gemma’s got the dancing feet to take her all the way.

Jonnie and Oti’s uplifting American Smooth

The audience were bowled over by Jonnie and Oti’s amazing lifts.

Kevin and Susan’s sunny Quickstep

Kevin and Susan didn’t just bring us sunshine – they brought the house down with a classy and sassy quickstep to end the night in style.

Alexandra and Gorka’s joyous Jive

“It’s never too early for a TEN from Shirley”, new head judge Ballas cleverly rhymed as she joined Darcey and Bruno doling out top marks. Craig’s nine was the only thing standing in the way of a perfect score.

Alexandra didn’t seem to mind though. And as she broke down in tears for her late mother, the audience declared her their winner.

It’s worth nothing that Ore Oduba danced a game-changing jive in week four back in 2016 – could Alexandra follow in his footsteps?

Honourable mention: Simon’s Samba hips

Because who doesn’t love a Saturday night shimmy?

