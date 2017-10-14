Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas brushes off Judy Finnigan put-down

Former This Morning and Richard & Judy host says Strictly's new judge is still not quite a seven

New Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has not been everyone’s cup of tea since taking over from Len Goodman – but at least she has been able to brush off criticism with good grace.

Advertisement

Today she responded in style to remarks made by former This Morning and Richard & Judy presenter Judy Finnigan who said Shirley’s work so far wasn’t yet quite a seven – and that she missed Len Goodman.

“Although [husband] Richard [Madeley] keeps telling me to ‘let it go’ and give Shirl a chance to bed in, all I can say is: ‘I miss you, Len!” Oh yes I do’,” Finnigan told Woman magazine.

“I miss your elderly teeth, your curmudgeonly wit and your dismissal of flashy dances that seem over-choreographed, oh, those put-downs of that whippersnapper Brendan Cole – they were sublime.

“So as a woman, Shirl, I wish you every success. But so far, I’m afraid that for me, you’re not quite a ‘seven’.”

Oh dear.

But at least Ballas didn’t rise to the bait, posting on Twitter:

Ahhh that's ok. I'm a huge fan of Judy Finnigan and her husband. Always have been for many years x https://t.co/etGr6dt4A6 — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) October 14, 2017

Advertisement

Ballas returns to action again tonight as the 13 remaining couples battle it out for the Glitterball trophy, followed by Sunday’s results show and dance-off.