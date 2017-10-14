Strictly Come Dancing week four: who is top of the leaderboard?
Find out who's topped the board by the end of week 4
It’s week four in the Strictly ballroom and the pressure is on!
After the Reverend Richard Coles became the second celebrity to leave the ballroom last week, it means there are now just 13 celebrities left in the competition.
Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara came top of the leaderboard last week, but will they be able to stay there? We’ll be updating the leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been fab-u-lous, and who’s had a total and utter dance disaaaaaster.
Combined week one, two and three scores
- Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara – 98
- Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – 93
- Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – 93
- Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – 83
- Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – 79
- Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – 78
- Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – 77
- Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – 75
- Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – 62
- Brian Conley & Amy Dowden – 57
- Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton – 55
- Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke – 51
- Charlotte Hawkins & Brendan Cole – 51
- Rev Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell – 48