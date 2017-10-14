Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Week 4 song and dance list revealed: Charlotte Hawkins and Alexandra Burke take on the Jive

Cha Chas and Quicksteps will also be taking centre stage as the competition hots up in week four of Strictly

What a week it’s been for Strictly Come Dancing.

Amongst the huge ratings and even bigger arguments you’d be forgiven for already forgetting who was eliminated after Movie Week.

The remaining 13 stars are back in training now following the weekend’s drama, but what will they be dancing to in week four of Strictly?

Below is the full list of songs and dances that are being lined up for Strictly this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 – week four dances

Charlotte Hawkins & Brendan Cole – Jive to Marry You by Bruno Mars

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins and partner Brendan Cole have promised that they’re going to really pull it out of the bag this week. And boy, do they need it.

After Brendan made his thoughts very clear about the reaction the pair got after their second performance, Movie Week didn’t go much better. There was a big debate over whether there was rise and fall in Charlotte’s Tango, and Brendan’s reaction to Shirley Ballas’s comments split viewer opinion down the middle.

Brendan was adamant that he was right, but he did say he would try and keep quiet a bit more this week so that the focus doesn’t shift from Charlotte.

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) – Cher

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice slipped down the leaderboard a little for Movie Week, but they’ll be hoping for a score over 30 for their Cha Cha this week.

After Debbie unexpectedly planted a smacker on Giovanni’s lips following their performance in week one, this certainly seems like an apt song choice for the pair…

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – Paso Doble to Viva La Vida by Coldplay

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Škorjanec seemed to have a bit of a breakthrough in Movie Week. Their Charleston earned them their best score of the series so far with 31.

With Shirley Ballas asking Gemma to work on her characterisation in the dances, taking on the Paso Doble will surely prove to be make or break when it comes to the former Emmerdale actress being able to bring a strong character and act out her performance. Combined with a strong choice of music, we have high hopes for Gemma in week four.

Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton – Quickstep to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces

There were tears of stress and happiness for Susan Calman when she discovered that she’d been voted through Movie Week and made it to week four of Strictly. Now, the comedian and her partner Kevin Clifton will definitely have a reason to smile when they dance a Quickstep to this endlessly joyful ditty.

They haven’t yet scored anything over 22, but will this be the week they nudge up the leaderboard?

Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – Salsa to Súbeme La Radio by Enrique Iglesias

After two weeks of scores in the 20s, Movie Week brought Mollie King and pro dancer AJ Pritchard a score of 30. Up until now, the only Salsa that a celebrity has performed this series was Aston and Janette’s in week two, which scored 32 and took the roof off the studio at Elstree.

So Mollie has a lot to expectations to live up to, but we think this week could bring The Saturdays singer her highest score of the series yet.

Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton – Samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow

Simon Rimmer and partner Karen Clifton had a narrow escape last week after finding themselves in the bottom two.

They had to dance against Rev. Richard Coles for survival, and the judges were unanimous in keeping the Sunday Brunch presenter in the competition.

Former winner and Strictly professional Joanne Clifton has said that Simon now needs to buck his ideas up if he wants to get further in the show, so here’s hoping a bit of Manilow can do the trick. Although we hate to say it, we’re not really sure the Samba is going to be Simon’s dance…

Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – Viennese Waltz to Say You Love Me by Jessie Ware

EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami has received scores of 27, 27 and 25 over three weeks of Strictly, but we haven’t seen much of his serious, elegant side. So far, it’s mainly been hip thrusts in Shirley Ballas’ face for his Stayin’ Alive Samba and whizzing about in the Quickstep. Hopefully partner Nadiya Bychkova will be able to bring his brooding side out a bit more and he’ll be able to deliver a flawless Viennese Waltz to this romantic song.

Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara – Quickstep to Mr Blue Sky by ELO

Aston Merrygold unsurprisingly topped the leaderboard in Movie Week with Janette Manrara as their Cha Cha to Can’t Stop the Feeling earned them near-perfect 9s from all of the judges.

They again have a speedy and fun performance to bring this week as they gear up to dart around the dance floor to this ELO classic. From day one we’ve thought these two were the ultimate pocket rockets in the competition, and this should definitely be a good routine for the pair of them. Could it be Aston’s first 10 of the series?

Brian Conley & Amy Dowden – Paso Doble to I Believe in a Thing Called Love by The Darkness

Comedian and TV presenter Brian Conley and pro Amy Dowden got their best score yet of 22 in Movie Week. Brian, who had previously scored 16 and 19, was absolutely elated to be given a 5. Bless.

However, a Paso Doble proved to be the undoing of Rev. Richard Coles after he was sent home following his Flash Gordon-inspired routine. Could the same happen to Brian this week? Either way, it looks like we’re about to see some more comedy capers if this song choice is anything to go by…

Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse – American Smooth to Cry Me a River by Michael Bublé

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse earned their best score of the series so far in Movie Week, nabbing a respectable 25. Their combined score puts them slap bang in the middle of the pack, but can he lift his game with a slow, dramatic sucker punch of a dance? Let’s see how the Paralympian performs…

Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – Cha Cha to You Keep Me Hangin’ On by Human Nature

Holly City’s Joe McFadden and Katya Jones are becoming the dark horses in the Strictly competition. Although they weren’t favourites from the beginning, they’re quietly coming up the leaderboard, their Viennese Waltz of Movie Week being one of the highlights of the night.

We can see this Cha Cha landing Joe in the top few celebrities after week four.

The Human Nature version isn’t available on YouTube, but here’s The Supremes singing the classic song:

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – Jive to Proud Mary by Tina Turner

We’re going to call this now. We reckon Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will get a 10 for this performance.

It has all the hallmarks of having ‘classic Strictly performance’ written all over it. At week four, the standard of the celebs’ dancing is increasing, Jives always go down a storm and this song is very punchy and iconic.

After only achieving 9s so far, we think it’ll be a race between Alexandra and Aston for who can get the first 10. But we can see her pipping the former JLS singer to the post. It’ll be like X Factor 2008 all over again…

Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke – Tango to Allegretto by Bond

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke might have had a bit of a stumble with the Rumba last week, but will they be able to pull it back with a Tango?

They haven’t yet been awarded anything over a 6 by any of the judges for any of their dances. Although that’s pretty run-of-the-mill for Anton, we think Ruth has it in her to be able to at least get a 7. We’re hoping this Tango will be the dance for her!

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 14th October on BBC1