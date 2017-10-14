Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing 2017: meet the professionals

Find out more about all the new and returning Strictly pro dancers competing in this year's competition

Strictly Come Dancing glitterball

Strictly Come Dancing is back, and as well as a brand new line-up of celebrities there are a few new recruits among the Strictly professionals too.

But don’t worry, longstanding Strictly servants like Brendan Cole, Anton Du Beke, Karen Clifton and more are back to dance another year.

Find out more about all the Strictly professional dancers competing this year by clicking on the photos below.

Janette Manrara

118503

Oti Mabuse

118497

Karen Clifton

Katya Jones

Dianne Buswell

141220.68782d85-fd14-466a-a1ef-c0b13e3f9969

Nadiya Bychkova

141223.e47e1bba-d7c2-49d3-ab88-ccd5c29a1bbe

Amy Dowden

141223.e47e1bba-d7c2-49d3-ab88-ccd5c29a1bbe

Chloe Hewitt

117546

Aljaz Skorjanec

118330

Giovanni Pernice

118512

AJ Pritchard

118326

Gorka Marquez

118504

Pasha Kovalev

118486

Kevin Clifton

118510

Brendan Cole

118514

Anton Du Beke

118402

Neil Jones

118495

Last updated Saturday 9th September

