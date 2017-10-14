Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
BBC spends more than £6m a year on TV licence letter warnings

BBC spends more than £6m a year on TV licence letter warnings

More than 28 million letters sent over the past year

BBC Broadcasting House pic

The BBC has spent more than £6 million in the last year on ­letters warning about non-payment of the licence fee.

Advertisement

It sent almost 28.6 million letters to unlicensed homes threatening £1,000 fines if the £147 charge went unpaid.

Costing 22p each, this means that the total cost of the operation in the past twelve months, where multiple letters are usually sent to the same home, is £6.29m.

The figures, obtained by The Sun in a Freedom of Information request, is 2.7million more than in 2014.

A TV Licensing spokeswoman told the paper that collection costs had fallen by 25 per cent since 2010/11 to just under 3p for every £1 collected.

“Letters are a cost effective way to get people to buy a licence,” she added.

Advertisement

The TV licence rose from £145.50 to £147 in April.

Tags

Ben Dowell

Ben has worked as a professional journalist specialising in TV and the arts for nearly twenty years. After a two year stint on local newspapers in the mid 1990s, he spent more than 5 years as the broadcast reporter at the Stage newspaper. Following that he enjoyed staff reporting positions at the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Times breaking stories and writing features before settling as a full time freelance writing for an array of newspapers and magazines - but mainly for the Guardian, Evening Standard, Broadcast, Independent and the New Statesman where he wrote a column.

Latest news

Tom Hanks MAIN

Tom Hanks: A lot of my films don’t make sense

Untitled-2

Lucy Worsley, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Armando Iannucci talk their secret love: opera

You might like

Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine slams BBC over its handling of salaries row

Sharon White

Broadcasters could be fined for diversity failings warns Ofcom

115947

Big Money We shouldn't have to publish the pay of our top stars, says BBC boss

50213

Sherlock makes the dictionary in new definition of ‘ship’

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more