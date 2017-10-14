Accessibility Links

Alexandra Burke’s Strictly tears for her late mum had viewers sobbing

The X Factor winner broke down as she secured the first tens of the series

Alexandra Burke had every reason to celebrate on Saturday evening as she secured the first three tens of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 but the X Factor winner broke down in tears for her late mum as she topped the leaderboard.

Burke’s mother sadly passed away just weeks before the start of the series and encouraged her to continue on and do her best on the show.

“I really wish my mum was here”, Burke sobbed, bringing presenter Claudia Winkleman and many of the professional dancers to tears.

Viewers at home weren’t immune to the emotion of the evening.

It appeared as though somebody was chopping onions in households throughout the land.

They were stunned by Burke’s bravery.

One former Strictly winner (who did a rather decent jive in week four of the 2016 contest himself) assured her that her mother would be very proud of her indeed.

And the viewers at home most definitely agreed.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Sunday night at 7.15pm

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

