Alexandra Burke’s Strictly tears for her late mum had viewers sobbing

The X Factor winner broke down as she secured the first tens of the series

Alexandra Burke had every reason to celebrate on Saturday evening as she secured the first three tens of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 but the X Factor winner broke down in tears for her late mum as she topped the leaderboard.

Advertisement

Burke’s mother sadly passed away just weeks before the start of the series and encouraged her to continue on and do her best on the show.

“I really wish my mum was here”, Burke sobbed, bringing presenter Claudia Winkleman and many of the professional dancers to tears.

Viewers at home weren’t immune to the emotion of the evening.

A moment of sheer reality on #Strictly. Poor #Alexandra wishing her mum could have been there #tears — Sheetal Parmar (@SheetalParmar) October 14, 2017

#StrictlyComeDancing2017 Alexandra Burke just got me like pic.twitter.com/hWcMAD3bTQ — Amy McCool (@amymc83) October 14, 2017

Alexandra's tears just hit me hard. Know that feeling all too well – happiness tinged with a yearning that will never fully heal #Strictly — Jill (@ribbonsofmemory) October 14, 2017

WOW overwhelmed by Alexandra Burke's jive!! Extraordinary and I too wish her Mum could've seen her ✨🙌🏻🔟 #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Katie (@KatieKirkLoves) October 14, 2017

It appeared as though somebody was chopping onions in households throughout the land.

Still crying for alexandra 💔😭 #Strictly — Cazkaban 🎃💫 (@linoleum_smythe) October 14, 2017

That's the first time I've ever cried watching #Strictly Alexandra Burke. Now for my favourite -here's Jonny #StrictlyComeDancing — Kim Creed PR (@kimcreedpr) October 14, 2017

Oh god. I thought I hated Alexandra Burke but I'm sitting here bawling for her!! That was amazing. #strictly #scd #StrictlyComeDancing — Little Dorrit (@ekalbs_) October 14, 2017

They were stunned by Burke’s bravery.

My heart just completely broke for Alexandra, so much respect for her even doing this #Strictly — Maria (@marialoizouu) October 14, 2017

The fact Alexandra can even stand up after losing her mum so recently gets a 10 from me. #scd #Strictly — witch's black kat (@chickadee13) October 14, 2017

One former Strictly winner (who did a rather decent jive in week four of the 2016 contest himself) assured her that her mother would be very proud of her indeed.

And the viewers at home most definitely agreed.

my heart goes out to alexandra, they both did beyond amazing and her mum would’ve been so proud, much love 😊😊 #strictly pic.twitter.com/siarCYY6lx — scarlett🍀 (@wizardmongeau) October 14, 2017

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Sunday night at 7.15pm