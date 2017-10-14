Accessibility Links

Alexandra Burke secures Strictly Come Dancing’s first 10s of 2017

Alexandra Burke secures Strictly Come Dancing’s first 10s of 2017

The former X Factor winner took three 10s from the judges for her week four jive

StrictlyAlexandraGorka-1

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez secured the first three 10s of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 with a cracking jive in week four.

The pair, who’d previously wowed the judges and viewers with their weekly routines, became the first couple to take top marks as they danced to Tina Turner’s Proud Mary.

Burke nabbed 10s from Darcey, Bruno and new head judge Shirley Ballas, who said “it’s never too early for a 10 from Shirley” as she pulled out the golden paddle.

The panel had previously gushed about the performance.

“I have no idea where all that came from darling” said Craig. “You were out there dancing to split the atom. You created a nuclear reaction. Incredible”

“Even to the easiest moves you give your all” said Darcey, “it was absolutely stunning”

“I don’t know about Proud Mary but I’m proud Shirley”, said head judge Ballas.

“I had the honour to work with Tina Turner and she is more than an artist, she’s a force of nature. Tonight you really captured that quality and I’m sure she would have loved it” Bruno Tonioli added.

It was an emotional evening for Burke who said she wished her late mother had been there.

