Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Chrissy Teigen among stars to join #WomenBoycottTwitter in support of Rose McGowan

Chrissy Teigen among stars to join #WomenBoycottTwitter in support of Rose McGowan

McGowan’s Twitter account was suspended for violating the social network’s rules amid the Harvey Weinstein allegations

chrissy rose 1

Chrissy Teigen and Anna Paquin are encouraging Twitter users to boycott the social network in protest against the suspension of Rose McGowan’s account.

Advertisement

Actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours on Thursday for violating the social network’s rules. She had been vocal on Twitter over the past week regarding the sexual assault allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein.

The suspension of McGowan’s account was met with incredulity and outrage on social media, with many accusing the platform of silencing a woman who had been trying to speak up about sexual harassment.

Twitter has since reactivated McGowan’s account, and claims that it was suspended due to the actress tweeting a private phone number.

The social network also tweeted saying: “Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power.”

After McGowan’s account was reinstated (and before today’s boycott) the actress alleged that Weinstein raped her.

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, Mark Ruffalo and John Cusack are among the celebrities boycotting Twitter today, Friday 13th October, in solidarity with McGowan.

Tags

Ellie Harrison

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

Eleven Stranger Things

Watch the incredible final trailer for Stranger Things season 2

Strictly movie week

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 guide: Everything you need to know about Week Four

You might like

weinstein

UK and US police launch investigations into Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations

weinstein

What are the allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein?

rose-mcgowan

Actress Rose McGowan is suspended from Twitter

109822

20th Century Fox apologises for “insensitive” X-Men poster showing Jennifer Lawrence being choked

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more