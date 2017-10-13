Chrissy Teigen among stars to join #WomenBoycottTwitter in support of Rose McGowan

McGowan’s Twitter account was suspended for violating the social network’s rules amid the Harvey Weinstein allegations

Chrissy Teigen and Anna Paquin are encouraging Twitter users to boycott the social network in protest against the suspension of Rose McGowan’s account.

Actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours on Thursday for violating the social network’s rules. She had been vocal on Twitter over the past week regarding the sexual assault allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein.

The suspension of McGowan’s account was met with incredulity and outrage on social media, with many accusing the platform of silencing a woman who had been trying to speak up about sexual harassment.

Twitter has since reactivated McGowan’s account, and claims that it was suspended due to the actress tweeting a private phone number.

We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017

The social network also tweeted saying: “Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power.”

After McGowan’s account was reinstated (and before today’s boycott) the actress alleged that Weinstein raped her.

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, Mark Ruffalo and John Cusack are among the celebrities boycotting Twitter today, Friday 13th October, in solidarity with McGowan.

At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Also, any men who wish to show their support for .@rosemcgowan and all the other victims please join #WomenBoycottTwitter #boycotttwitter — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017