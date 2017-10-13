What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?

Everything you need to know about this weekend's episodes of ITV’s singing competition with Simon Cowell

It’s time! To face! The music! Again! Yes, The X Factor 2017 is back, and this weekend sees the conclusion of Six Chair Challenge.

Last weekend, Sharon Osbourne chose the six Girls she wanted to take to her Judges’ Houses, and now it’s the turn of Simon Cowell picking his Groups, Louis Walsh deciding on his Boys and Nicole Scherzinger choosing her Overs.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is The X Factor on TV?

The 2017 series continues with Six Chair Challenge on Saturday 14th October at 8.15pm and Sunday 15th October at 7pm on ITV.

In case you missed last weekend’s Bootcamp extravaganza, these were the 5 most shocking moments from Bootcamp on Saturday night and the 5 singers who we thought should have made it through to the Six Chair Challenge…but didn’t.

Who are The X Factor 2017 judges?

For the first time since 2010, the show has kept the same line-up as the previous year. That means Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osborne are all returning to the panel.

However, Alesha Dixon also appeared in several episodes filling in for Sharon and Nicole.

Who’s hosting?

This year will mark Dermot O’Leary’s 10th time hosting the contest, but his role will be slightly reduced as this series contains five fewer live shows than last year.

What’s changed this year?

Aside from the reduction in live shows, The X Factor will be scrapping the much-mocked jukebox – you know, the one that was definitely-completely-don’t-suggest-otherwise random in its theme selections.