Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What is the Broken theme tune?

What is the Broken theme tune?

There's a very well-known song playing over those opening credits - but what is it?

138544.e763c7b8-f22d-4b15-b99a-9deb02997d77

Jimmy McGovern’s Broken is a thought-provoking and often haunting tale of a Catholic priest and the people in his Northern community, but the show’s theme tune makes almost as much of an impact as the story.

Advertisement

But what is the Broken theme tune? And who’s singing it?

Well, the show’s opening theme is a Randy Newman song by the name of I Think It’s Going to Rain Today. Numerous artists, from Joe Cocker to UB40, Katie Melua to David Grey, Norah Jones to Bette Midler and even Tom Odell, have covered it countless times throughout the years.

The version we hear in Broken is performed by Nina Simone.

What’s the song that plays over the closing titles in Broken?

It turns out the show’s theme tune isn’t the only track worth listening to. As the episode ends and the titles begin to roll a new composition written especially for the series begins to play.

Advertisement

The song is called Broken, and it’s written and performed by none other than The Kinks’ Ray Davies.

Tags

Latest news

Stranger Things 2

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season two

Eleven Stranger Things

Watch the incredible final trailer for Stranger Things season 2

Everything Broken

142283.40abea04-e945-4392-be8b-cc41556b8b8b
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

138017.848bbc1d-248f-4282-a726-e6e0ffcf7eef

Sean Bean wants to bring Game of Thrones' Ned Stark back from the dead

138444.07ebd259-5058-4c89-85a3-8e43f29f59dc

Jimmy McGovern on his new drama Broken and missing out on Anna Friel first time around

139187.3ded439b-982d-4167-a67b-8be380795127

Viewers were in tears after watching new Sean Bean drama Broken

142219.7605f732-5a9f-41e6-88a3-da277353102b

If The Handmaid’s Tale makes you despair of religion, try Broken

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more