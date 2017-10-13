Watch the gloomy first trailer for Peaky Blinders series 4

The BBC has given us our first glimpse of Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and newcomer Adrien Brody in action

The BBC has dropped the first trailer for Peaky Blinders series 4, giving us our first glimpse of newcomer Adrien Brody in early 20th-century Birmingham alongside Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy – and the show looks as gripping as ever.

The clip, which is soundtracked by a cover of Chris Isaac’s Wicked Game by London Grammar, sees Blinders’ boss Tommy Shelby and his family attempting to reconcile their differences, while a new threat – in the form of Oscar-winner Brody – rears its head. Watch below.

While series 3 was criticised by fans, the new episodes look set to herald a return to form, an idea that has been echoed by Murphy and creator Stephen Knight recently. Along with Brody, the new series also sees Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen join the cast.

“In the classic gangster arc, the last season was sort of all about the wealth, the house and all that material stuff,” Murphy told Ireland’s Today FM.

“This season is a sort of a return tot he roots. That’s about as much as I can reveal”, he said.

Peaky Blinders is set to return to BBC1 this autumn, though no release date has been confirmed yet – hold onto your hats.

Peaky Blinders series 4 will air on BBC1 this autumn