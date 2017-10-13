Here's all the times you need to know ahead of this weekend's Strictly extravaganza

Strictly Come Dancing has had an eventful few weeks. We’ve had our first eliminations, some tension between Shirley Ballas and Brendan Cole and an unforgettable Movie Week.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know about when to catch Strictly this weekend…

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

The 2017 series continues on Saturday 14th October at 6.45pm on BBC1 – with the results show airing on Sunday 15th October at 7.15pm on BBC1.

Who are Strictly 2017 celebrities?

You can read the full list of confirmed Strictly stars here, and you can watch Radio Times’ exclusive interviews with every single celebrity and their professional dance partners below:

Advertisement

Who are the Strictly 2017 judges?

For the first time in five years, the Strictly Come Dancing panel of judges looks a little different. Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will all be returning for series 15, but there will be one face missing from the panel. Head Judge Len Goodman retired from the show following the last series, and after widespread speculation, his replacement was confirmed as ballroom legend Shirley Ballas.