Strictly Come Dancing 2017 guide: Everything you need to know about Week Four

Thirteen celebrities will again be taking to the ballroom this Saturday night, but for one of them it will be their last dance

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

Strictly’s fourth live show will air at 6.45pm on Saturday 14th October on BBC1.

What time is the Strictly results show on Sunday?

It starts at 7.15pm on Sunday 15th October on BBC1. Chizzy Akudolu and the Rev Richard Coles have already been eliminated – but who will be in this Sunday’s dance-off and who will be going home?

The musical guest this week will be Gregory Porter.

What are the celebrities dancing to in week four?

We’re pretty excited to see Susan Calman Quickstep to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces, and we reckon Jonnie Peacock will deliver an amazing American Smooth to Cry Me a River. But will Ruth Langsford be able to pull off a Tango to the song Allegretto by Bond?

What were the Strictly scores last week?

It was a great week forAston Merrygold, Alexandra Burke and Joe McFadden – but bad news for Charlotte Hawkins and the Ruth Langsford, who languished at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Here’s the leaderboard from last week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Who will be leaving Strictly this weekend?

Ruth Langsford, Charlotte Hawkins and Simon Rimmer are struggling – and Brian Conley could also be in trouble. Susan Calman is another low-scorer but may live to dance another day if the public gets behind her.

The two couples who find themselves at the bottom when both the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes are combined will face the dance-off on Sunday night. Whoever the judges deem the weaker of the two performances will be sent home, with new Head Judge Shirley Ballas having the casting vote if the decision is tied.

How do I vote in Strictly Come Dancing?

What’s happened in training this week?

Ruth Langsford is on the sidelines as Anton du Beke battles for control…

Charlotte Hawkins has been keeping Brendan Cole quiet after his outburst last week.

Davood Ghadami is discovering the dangers of the Viennese Waltz:

Simon Rimmer is feeling the pain.

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec are just a little bit tired

Finished the Manchester expedition for this week. Saw some amazing specimens and @MissGAtkinson! 🙂 My partner is paso-ed out! #greatcompany pic.twitter.com/9dmPwh7NWK — Aljaz Skorjanec (@AljazSkorjanec) October 11, 2017

But Karen Clifton knows the cure: BACON. And WINE.

And Susan Calman’s little legs are working overtime…

Quickstep training. We've travelled quite far in one day given the size of the room. pic.twitter.com/mgRPy4ph30 — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 11, 2017

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing judges?

For the first time in five years, the Strictly Come Dancing panel of judges looks a little different. Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will all be returning for series 15, but there will be one face missing from the panel. Head Judge Len Goodman retired from the show following the last series, and after widespread speculation, his replacement was confirmed as ballroom legend Shirley Ballas.

The ‘Queen of Latin’ has said that the celebrities will have to “pull their socks up” with her on the panel, while former Strictly professional and one-time student of Shirley, Joanne Clifton has said that she thinks she will be tougher than Len…but not quite as tough as Craig.

Who are the celebrities on Strictly 2017?

The complete line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2017 is as follows: Mollie King, Davood Ghadami, Charlotte Hawkins, Rev. Richard Coles, Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee, Susan Calman, Ruth Langsford, Chizzy Akudolu, Simon Rimmer, Jonnie Peacock, Brian Conley, Aston Merrygold, Gemma Atkinson and Joe McFadden.

Who are the professional dancers on Strictly 2017?

There might be 15 celebrities, but there are 17 professional dancers in the Strictly class of 2017.

Returning pros are Karen Clifton, Anton Du Beke, AJ Pritchard, Oti Mabuse, Brendan Cole, Gorka Marquez, Kevin Clifton, Giovanni Pernice, Pasha Kovalev, Aljaž Škorjanec, Katya Jones and Janette Manrara.

Then there’s newbies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova as well as Neil Jones and Chloe Hewitt, who don’t have celeb partners.

Why don’t all the Strictly professionals have partners?

You have to spare a thought for poor Neil Jones and Chloe Hewitt. For the second year in a row, both of these Strictly pros have been left on the subs bench. Neither of them have a celebrity partner this year, although they will both be contributing lots to It Takes Two on BBC2, and starring in and choreographing the group dance routines on the show.

Neil, whose wife Katya Jones is this year partnered with Joe McFadden, exclusively told RadioTimes.com that although he would “love” to have a partner on the show, he thought it would be unlikely from the beginning because of the lack of changes to the male dancer line-up.

“It’s OK,” he told about sitting out this series. “There’s 15 celebrities, so we always knew there was going to be an imbalance. That was my role last year. There’s been no changes with the men, so even coming into it – we didn’t know until the last minute – but I already had that in my mind.

“I would love to be in the same situation as everyone else purely because of the experience, and when I speak to them each day – ‘We’re going through this and this is happening’ – you’d love to be there. But at the same time I love being part of the show and I’m busy with It Takes Two! I’m sure they’re going to get me learning some new dances this year.”

Who’s presenting Strictly Come Dancing?

As ever, it’s Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman who host Strictly Come Dancing.

When is Strictly’s Blackpool Week?

We already know that Blackpool Week has been announced for Saturday 18th November.

The date for Halloween Week has not been 100% confirmed – although it is expected to take place on 28th/29th October.

When is the Strictly final 2017?

This much we do know. The Strictly final this year will be on Saturday 16th December.

Strictly Come Dancing airs at 6.45pm on Saturday 14th October on BBC1.