Former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Frankie Bridge drops in as Mollie King rehearses for Saturday night

Mollie had something of a surprise when her bandmate dropped in as she rehearsed her Salsa with partner AJ Pritchard

There’s going to be something of a mini Saturdays reunion on Strictly Come Dancing this, erm, Saturday.

Frankie Bridge swung by during rehearsals and surprised Mollie King and AJ Pritchard when she arrived to see how her Salsa was coming along this week.

Hopefully Frankie will have plenty of helpful advice for Mollie as she made it all the way to the final back in 2014 when she was partnered with Kevin Clifton.

After landing scores in the 20s for the first two weeks of Strictly, Movie Week brought Mollie and AJ a score of 30.

Up until now, the only Salsa a celebrity has performed during this series has been Aston Merrygold with Janette Manrara in week two, which scored 32 and took the roof off the studio at Elstree.

So although Mollie has a lot to live up to, we think that when she performs to Súbeme La Radio by Enrique Iglesias this week it could bring the singer her highest score of the series yet.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday 14th October at 6.45pm on BBC1.

Frances Taylor

