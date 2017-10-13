Meet the cast of Vera

DCI Vera Stanhope is back for more crimesolving. Find out about the cast and characters below...

DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn)

Don’t be fooled by the wax raincoat. Vera has her kind and affectionate moments, but her borderline obsessive need for justice and care for others has made her a crime colossus. Sometimes referred to as a British Columbo, DCI Stanhorpe may have a soft and modest exterior but she is a force to be reckoned with.

You may recognise Brenda from hit 90s drama Secret & Lies. She has also appeared in a wide range of theatre productions, television programs and films such as Pride and Prejudice, Little Voice, Saving Grace, Atonement and Anne Frank: The Whole Story. She has been nominated for many awards during her career, including nods at the Oscars, Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

When asked what of Vera she sees in herself, she answered: “Oh I do love solving puzzles and brain teases!”

DS Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty)

DS Aiden Healy is Vera’s right hand man. A little cheeky from time to time, this detective does not warm up to authority easily. Although they do not always see eye-to-eye, DS Aiden and DCI Vera compliment one another, both bringing their expertise and style to investigations.

Two years ago Kenny Doughty replaced David Leon (DS Joe Ashworth) as Brenda’s on-screen associate. He’s also appeared in ITV’s show Black Work and comedy series Stella.

DC Kenny Lockhart (Jon Morrison)

Kenny has been on the team since the beginning. A member of Vera’s old guard, he’s usually confined to desk duty but he always gets his job done.

Jon Morrison is a Scottish actor well know for his roles in films Nil by Mouth and Sweet Sixteen and appearances in series such as Taggart and The Bill.

DC Hicham (Noof McEwan)

The young PC was first seen in series six, just as DCI Vera Stanhope begins investigating the hit-and-run murder of a 22-year-old.

Noof – short for Naoufal – got his first big break when he was cast in Vera. Prior to that he’d had small roles in Taggart, Holby City and Leave to Remain.

DC Helen Milton (Lisa Hammond)

Intelligence officer Helen Milton joined the drama for its fifth series. She’s an asset to the team, offering a wealth of experience and expertise.

Lisa Hammond is best known to most for playing Donna Yates in EastEnders since 2014. She started out in Grange Hill and has also showed up in Psychoville, Bleak House and The Interceptor.