Meet the cast of The A Word

The A Word from Marvellous writer Peter Bowker centres around a family who discover that their son Joe has autism.

Warm, funny and moving, the six-part series examines how The Hughes family have to learn to communicate properly with each other if they’re ever going to really understand Joe.

Find out more about the stars of the drama and where you might have seen them before.

Morven Christie

Character: Alison Hughes

Where have you seen her before? Amanda Hopkins in Grantchester, Zoe Morgan in Hunted, Fi Healey in Twenty Twelve

Lee Ingleby

Character: Paul Hughes

Where have you seen him before? John Bacchus in Inspector George Gently, George Mottershead in Our Zoo, Alan in White Heat and Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Greg McHugh

Character: Eddie Scott

Where have you seen him before? Howard in Fresh Meat and Gary McLintoch in Gary Tank Commander

Vinette Robinson

Character: Nicola Daniels

Where have you seen her before? Rita in Close to the Enemy, Zoe Nash in Black Work, Sgt Sally Donovan in Sherlock, Helen Hopewell in Waterloo Road.

Max Vento

Character: Joe Hughes

Where have you seen him before? Max hasn’t been in a TV show before. The six-year-old is at The West Yorkshire School of Performing Arts.

Christopher Eccleston

Character: Maurice Scott

Where have you seen him before? Robert in Safe House, Matt Jamison in The Leftovers, Professor Charlie Stoddard in Fortitude, Joseph Bede in The Shadow Line, The Doctor in Doctor Who.

Molly Wright

Character: Rebecca Hughes

Where have you seen her before? 19-year-old Molly is a newcomer.