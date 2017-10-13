Meet the cast of The A Word
Christopher Eccleston, Morven Christie and Greg McHugh star in this BBC1 drama
The A Word from Marvellous writer Peter Bowker centres around a family who discover that their son Joe has autism.
Warm, funny and moving, the six-part series examines how The Hughes family have to learn to communicate properly with each other if they’re ever going to really understand Joe.
Find out more about the stars of the drama and where you might have seen them before.
Morven Christie
Character: Alison Hughes
Where have you seen her before? Amanda Hopkins in Grantchester, Zoe Morgan in Hunted, Fi Healey in Twenty Twelve
Lee Ingleby
Character: Paul Hughes
Where have you seen him before? John Bacchus in Inspector George Gently, George Mottershead in Our Zoo, Alan in White Heat and Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
Greg McHugh
Character: Eddie Scott
Where have you seen him before? Howard in Fresh Meat and Gary McLintoch in Gary Tank Commander
Vinette Robinson
Character: Nicola Daniels
Where have you seen her before? Rita in Close to the Enemy, Zoe Nash in Black Work, Sgt Sally Donovan in Sherlock, Helen Hopewell in Waterloo Road.
Max Vento
Character: Joe Hughes
Where have you seen him before? Max hasn’t been in a TV show before. The six-year-old is at The West Yorkshire School of Performing Arts.
Christopher Eccleston
Character: Maurice Scott
Where have you seen him before? Robert in Safe House, Matt Jamison in The Leftovers, Professor Charlie Stoddard in Fortitude, Joseph Bede in The Shadow Line, The Doctor in Doctor Who.
Molly Wright
Character: Rebecca Hughes
Where have you seen her before? 19-year-old Molly is a newcomer.