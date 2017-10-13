Meet the cast of Taboo

Tom Hardy stars in the BBC thriller – find out about all the cast and characters here

BBC drama series Taboo stars Tom Hardy and is directed by the creator of Peaky Blinders Stephen Knight. Find out more about all the cast and characters below.

Tom Hardy – James Keziah Delaney

James Keziah Delaney returns to London from Africa in 1814 following the death of his father. Little does he know that by merely inheriting a piece of land he will find himself encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal…

From Batman’s Bane to both Ronnie and Reggie Kray, Hardy’s been landing some pretty big roles over the past decade. The English actor and producer first popped up in Black Hawk Down, played the villain in Star Trek: Nemesis and had roles in RocknRolla, Bronson, Inception and Warrior to name but a few.

You can add Mad Max: Fury Road, Lawless, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Drop and The Revenant to that long list, as well as Band of Brothers, The Virgin Queen, Wuthering Heights, The Take and Peaky Blinders.

Oona Chaplin – Zilpha Geary

James’ sister Zilpha thought him long dead and, along with her husband Thorne, had plans for the mysterious strip of coastline she thought she would inherit

Fans of Game of Thrones will recognise Chaplin as Robb Stark’s ill-fated wife, Talisa, but she’s also popped up in several Spanish and English films, BBC period drama The Hour and Nicholas Sparks movie The Longest Ride.

Chaplin (the granddaughter of the late great Charlie) played Kitty Trevelyan in The Crimson Field, made an appearance as John Watson’s girlfriend in Sherlock’s Scandal in Belgravia, starred as Greta in Black Mirror episode White Christmas, and also popped up as Mia in Dates on Channel 4.