Linkin Park share Chester Bennington’s Carpool Karaoke episode with his family’s blessing

The episode was shot a week before the frontman's death

The episode was shot a week before the frontman's death

Chester Bennington

Linkin Park and Carpool Karaoke have shared an episode of the comedy sing-along show which features the band’s late singer Chester Bennington with the blessings of his family.

The episode, which sees the band singing along to Aerosmith and their own tunes, was filmed on July 14th, just a week before Bennington’s death. It features the frontman, his bandmates Mike Shonda and Joe Hahn, and actor Ken Jeong (The Hangover) .

It opens with a message which reads: “With the blessing of Chester’s family and his bandmates, we share this episode and dedicate it to the memory of Chester”.

It opens with Jeong joking about joining the band and changing the name to “Lin -Ken Park”. After Bennington’s death was announced on July 20th, Jeong tweeted, “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”.

Watch the 24-minute clip below.

The One More Light Fund was established to honor Chester. If you would like to make a gift in his memory please visit http://lprk.co/OMLFund

Posted by Carpool Karaoke on Thursday, October 12, 2017

The clip culminates with a link to the One More Light Fund, a charity which the band has established to honour Bennington.

Linkin Park recently shared a photo of their first rehearsal since his death on Instagram. Check it out below.

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

