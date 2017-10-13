Accessibility Links

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 – Which stars are going into the jungle?

Who are the people that could be joining Ant and Dec in Australia for the next series of the ITV reality show?

It’s never too early for rumours to start circulating as to who will be joining Ant and Dec in the jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and this year is no different.

In fact, bookies have already begun issuing odds on some of the stars they think could be going down under in November 2017.

Here’s some of the names being mentioned in the press so far…

Ryan Thomas

Is I’m a Celebrity about to become a family affair? Ryan’s brother Adam Thomas made for TV gold in the jungle last year, and ever since there have been rumours that former Corrie star Ryan would be heading Down Under. Particularly now that he’s jetting off to Australia anyway after landing a role in Neighbours

Although in a recent appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, Ryan seemed to pour cold water on the rumours. “For me, I love I’m a Celebrity, I love watching it,” he said. “I loved watching my brother suffer, it was amazing. This was the only one for me [Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls]… it was the only one I wanted to do because this one has no winner, you’re not competing against anyone else. It was a learning thing, you learn to survive.”

113128
