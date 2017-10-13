Accessibility Links

Channing Tatum’s X-Men spin-off Gambit gets a release date

Gambit is coming for Valentine’s Day 2019

After a very long time since it was first mooted (at least three years), Channing Tatum’s X-Men spin-off movie Gambit finally seems to be getting off the ground, with the superhero movie set for a release date of 14th February 2019. Guess that previously-announced 7th October 2016 date was a little ambitious…

The choice of release (revealed by The Hollywood Reporter) could suggest they’re playing up the romantic, ladies’ man side of a character who has appeared in the X-Men comics since the 1990s, and who is usually paired up with power-mimicking favourite Rogue (played by Anna Paquin in the main X-Men film series).

Alternatively, it could just be that they’re attempting to ape the success of fellow X-Men breakout movie Deadpool, which released on the same date last year to massive box office numbers.

Whatever the truth, we’re sure the finished film (directed by Gore Verbinski) will show off the character’s Louisiana accent, energy-charging ability and trademark playing card weapons, which he charges with power to create explosives.

Not to mention that roguish, Valentine’s-Day friendly charm that made him so popular with fans in the first place.

Gambit will be released in February 2019

Everything Gambit (2016)

