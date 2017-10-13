Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Katy Armstrong given an off-screen death!

Georgia May Foote's character will meet her maker next week

Katy Armstrong will be killed off screen in next week’s Coronation Street.

The character of Katy – played between 2010 and 2015 by Georgia May Foote – is to die in a car crash in Portugal, with former partner Chesney (Sam Aston) learning the news in an upcoming episode.

Chesney – who is in hospital at the time of the call following a collapse at work – will then make a mercy dash to be with grieving son Joseph.

During her years in Weatherfield, Katy’s storylines saw her getting involved with Chesney, but then straying with colleague Ryan Connor and eventually opting for a new life overseas.

Speaking at the time of Katy’s exit, Georgia May Foote said: “She needs a clean slate and it’s a good opportunity for her and Joseph.

“She needs to get away from her regrets, from feeling bad about what she did to Ches, and try something new instead. It’ll be a good chance for her to do some thinking and growing up.”

However, it looks as though Katy’s time in Portugal will come to a tragic end. Said a show insider to the Sun: “As Katy, Georgia was really popular with Corrie fans and had some big storylines.

“But bosses have clearly decided that she has no future in the soap, and have ruled out a return by killing her off.”

After leaving Coronation Street, Georgia May Foote took part in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing before becoming a series regular in Sky 1 sitcom Trollied.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas.

Coronation Street

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

