What time is Ambulance on TV?

Everything you need to know about series two of the lid-lifting BBC documentary

What time is it on TV?

Ambulance concludes on Thursday 12th October at 9pm on BBC1.

What’s it about?

The eight-part documentary follows the work of the West Midlands Ambulance Service. It doesn’t just focus on paramedics, but also reveals the roles of call-handlers, ambulance dispatchers in the highly pressurised control-room, technicians and specialist Air Ambulance crews. West Midlands Ambulance Service receives more than 3,000 emergency calls every day, and with an ageing population, out-of-hours mental health services and GP surgeries increasingly stretched, and many A&E departments overcrowded, the role of the ambulance service is changing.

Is it any good?

Yes. The access that the camera crew have to scenes of emergency is incredible, and it’s fascinating to learn about the high-pressured roles of ambulance call-handlers, a job that is so essential but we don’t know much about. It is especially poignant given the current struggles of the NHS to keep up with demand.