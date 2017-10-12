This guy tried to mansplain the Indiana Jones costumes to the woman who designed them

“You have got to be kidding,” was Deborah Landis’ response

Mansplaining – the phenomenon where men feel the need to explain things to women that women already know – is infuriating at the best of times. It is particularly irritating when, for example, a man attempts to explain the Indiana Jones movie costumes to the woman who literally designed them.

This is exactly what happened during Wednesday’s episode of the US quiz show Jeopardy. The question was: “Charlton Heston’s wardrobe in 1954’s Secret of the Incas inspired the clothes worn by this adventurous character 27 years later.”

The answer was Indy, but one movie fan wasn’t convinced and engaged in a debate with costume designer Deborah Landis about it. Landis’ son then posted a screenshot of the pair’s exchange on Twitter.

HOLY FUCKING SHIT dude online tries to mainsplain the costumes of Indiana Jones to my mom…

…the costume designer of Indiana Jones. pic.twitter.com/bkYVtsnYPF — Macks-O-Lantern (@Uptomyknees) October 11, 2017

The post has now gone viral, with many calling out the guy for mansplaining.

ICE ‘EM DEBORAH, YOU COLD COLD QUEEN — Whitney Moore (@TweetneyMoore) October 12, 2017

that is the most epic mansplaining in the history of mansplaining! — WayneRobson (@WayneRobson) October 11, 2017

He won’t be doing that again…