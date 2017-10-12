Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The House of Lords is using Love Island to debate

The House of Lords is using Love Island to debate

Peers have found the glamorisation of smoking on the programme a bit muggy

love island smoking

There have been some quite unexpected topics arising in Westminster of late. First there was Theresa May announcing the appearance of a Tory MP on Celebrity First Dates during PMQs – and now the House of Lords is using Love Island in a public health debate.

Advertisement

There is only one possible explanation: in an attempt to find something – anything – to distract them from Brexit, our government has become transfixed by reality television.

In a clip that has surfaced on Twitter, Liberal Democrat peer Lord Storey can be heard campaigning for a minister to put pressure on media regulator Ofcom to tighten sanctions on the show for its perceived glamorisation of smoking.

‘I don’t know whether he is a regular watcher of Love Island,” Lord Storey says, “but if he were to look at the ITV website, it describes Love Island as ‘an emotional feast of lust and passion in the sun’.

“The same website says that this programme captures a 56% share of 16-34-year-olds. On this programme, those contestants are regularly smoking.

“What message does that send to young people? That I can live a glamorous life if I smoke as well. And I’m surprised that Ofcom’s broadcasting code says that smoking must not be glamorised in programmes likely to be seen widely, or heard by under 18-year-olds, unless there is editorial justification.

“Doesn’t the minister think that Ofcom should really take action in this matter?”

To which Conservative Culture Minister, Lord Ashton, responds: “I’m not a regular watcher of Love Island, but I can’t help noticing that the house is unusually full today.”

Advertisement

If you needed any further proof of the influence the last series of Love Island had on the UK, there you have it.

Tags

Ellie Harrison

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

dynastymain

How does the Dynasty 2017 reboot differ from the original?

nintchdbpict000000423186

It’s “physically impossible” for the Inbetweeners to return, says star

Everything Love Island

love island smoking
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

chris hughes

Love Island star Chris Hughes’ tear-infused bottled water is actually a publicity stunt for World Mental Health Day

Love Island's Chris and Kem

Love Island’s Chris and Kem soar to the top of iTunes as single reaches number 1

Chris Hughes in Straight Outta Love Island

Chris and Liv are on the verge of a vintage fight in preview clip for Straight Outta Love Island

Theresa May

So Theresa May just used PMQs to reveal that a Tory MP is doing Celebrity First Dates

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more