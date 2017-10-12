People can’t get over Jeff’s break-dancing on The Apprentice

"How many bankers do you know who can breakdance?"

You like The Apprentice. Absolutely adore it. And breakdancing. Obviously can’t get enough of that too. But what would happen if you joined the two together? What would happen if, say, one of the candidates pulled out some shapes during last night’s hotel renovation task?

Would it be any good? Your answer, courtesy of contestant Jeff Wan…

"How many bankers do you know who can breakdance?" HIRE HIM NOW. #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/JcQRwu6ROk — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) October 11, 2017

So, what’s the verdict from Twitter? It’s not good Jeff. Not good at all.

"How many bankers do you know who can break dance?" "None." [He dances] "Still none."#TheApprentice — The Media Blog (@TheMediaTweets) October 11, 2017

"I have a background in breakdancing and you have to be pretty creative to breakdance" #theapprentice pic.twitter.com/7BD2LMpMwA — luisa 🎃 (@itsluisagibson) October 11, 2017

"How many bankers do you know that can break dance"

Watches clip of Jeff dancing.

Still none.#TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/VmfaMxHhM3 — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) October 11, 2017

He said i have a background in break dancing????? You're not auditioning for Step Up 2 #TheApprentice — Don Slothy (@DonSlothy) October 11, 2017

But for some, this moment was unforgettable in a good way…

Oh please god never let him do this again 😳 https://t.co/e9Ny3zvpZL — Ellie Jane McG (@x_e_j_m_x) October 11, 2017

There won't be a better GIF this series. https://t.co/xapBcyoiIL — Matt Freeman (@FreemanMatt) October 11, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes. 🙌 https://t.co/x42bUauNCC — Chris Johnson (@CMJohnson91) October 11, 2017

And extremely relatable…

When you forget to go to the toilet before appearing on TV. #TheApprentice https://t.co/FpawBp2rxq — Steve Masters (@masterstips) October 12, 2017

When yer da has had a few beers and thinks he can dance #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/hvwSPeRdgH — Matt (@MattH_197) October 11, 2017

But still, what damage could his dancing possible do? Surely Lord Sugar would see, as Jeff argued in the boardroom, that it’s a sign of his flourishing creativity? That would overshadow his lack of financial planning in the task, right?

“Jeff, I wouldn’t trust you with a hotel in Monopoly” #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/mx81oSepjK — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) October 11, 2017

You’re gone but not forgotten, Jeff.

So long Geoff. Back to the breakdancing career. #apprentice — Jess Robinson (@JessieRobinson) October 11, 2017

The Apprentice continues (sadly without Jeff) 9pm next Wednesday, BBC1