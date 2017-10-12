Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the first 10 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok

And the fans were loving it

If you’re anything like us you’ll be pretty excited to see new Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok, which has been attracting rave early reviews and by all accounts is one of the funniest superhero movies in years.

Advertisement

Sadly, at the moment there’s two long weeks to wait until it’s released into the world – but some fans got a surprise sneak preview last night during the LA Premiere for the movie, courtesy of star Mark Ruffalo.

No, this wasn’t the Hulk actor sneaking in a few super-fans – instead, Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the first 10 minutes of the unreleased movie from his pocket, apparently setting off his phone as the film started and broadcasting live audio to his legion of (presumably quite happy) followers.

Mark Ruffalo leaked a sneak peek of #ThorRagnarok from yesterday's premiere! pic.twitter.com/JE5VfmQMPY — Best of Marvel (@thbestofmarvel) October 11, 2017

mark ruffalo realizing he forgot to turn off the livestream and accidentally leaked the first 10 min of thor ragnarok audio IM DEAD KSHSKS pic.twitter.com/xREI2yXXQM — sue (@spideywomaw) October 11, 2017

Ruffalo was quick to apologise, of course, and given that there wasn’t any actual footage leaked, we’re sure they’ll forgive him.

I felt bad you weren’t there with me. I snuck you in. In my pocket. ☺️ https://t.co/q1sjYma5c7 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 12, 2017

All kidding aside… I’m sorry @Marvel. Can I have my phone back? https://t.co/kVoPYyXlPn — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 12, 2017

And in his defence, it IS hard to use smartphones with those big green fingers.

Advertisement

Thor: Ragnarok is released in UK cinemas on Friday 27th October