Jacqueline Wilson to be Blue Peter’s first guest editor

The Tracy Beaker author will edit the show later this month

Children’s author Jacqueline Wilson will be Blue Peter’s first ever guest editor, taking the reins on the show later this month.

On 19th October, the writer of Tracy Beaker, Lola Rose, The Suitcase Kid and many more will replace the show’s usual editor Ewan Vinnicombe.

Wilson will be the first of a series of guest editors taken on by Blue Peter in the 12 months leading up to its 60th anniversary in October 2018.

Blue Peter will also be celebrating the landmark by creating a Gold Badge walkway next to the Blue Peter garden at MediaCityUK in Salford.

The path will honour some of the celebrities who have been given gold badges over the years for achievements in sport, literature, music and other areas. The 44 badges on the walkway include the names of JK Rowling, Usain Bolt, Tim Peake, Beth Tweddle and latest recipient Mary Berry.