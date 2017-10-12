Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: is Dot really leaving Walford?

EastEnders: is Dot really leaving Walford?

The Albert Square icon is heading for the Mumbles

Screen Shot adsohdsohdasoihdsaoih2017-10-12 at 13.25.14

Is EastEnders about to lose one of its longest-standing characters? It’s the question fans of the BBC1 soap will no doubt be asking themselves this evening after Dot Branning (June Brown) decide to spend some time away from Walford – and wouldn’t specify when she’d be returning.

Advertisement

Scenes just shown saw Dot explain to Robbie that she’d be going to stay with granddaughter Dotty’s family in the Mumbles in order to recuperate after fracturing her femur.

It seems that recent troubles in the Square (Steven’s death, Lauren’s heartbreak, Sonia and Bex’s love life) have also proven to be too much for poor Dot – who admitted that she needed a dose of sea air in her life.

Screen Shot dasjoadjoadsjasodjasojoij2017-10-12 at 13.24.57

The trouble is that Dot was unusually evasive when it came to answering Robbie’s questions about the length of her break – all of which left her grandson in a state of near-panic about her future.

But EastEnders devotees – and Robbie – needn’t be concerned. Despite it appearing as though Dot is about to exit, it seems as though she’ll be returning in the near future.

“Dot returns very soon,” a show insider told RadioTimes.com tonight. “June Brown is back in no time at all.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

Michael Fassbender

The Snowman review: “more listless than laughable”

emma

Emmerdale: who killed Emma Barton? Our 7 top suspects

Everything EastEnders

Screen Shot sdsahdiashdiashdaishdas2017-10-12 at 11.49.28
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

45766

Hollyoaks spoilers: episode details for the week ahead

54678

The Great British Bake Off: Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry’s secret to success

79070

Even the House of Cards creator doesn’t know how many people have watched his show on Netflix

87865

Nadiya from Great British Bake Off gets her own BBC series

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more