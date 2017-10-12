Downton Abbey star joins the cast of Outlander series four

Two new faces are coming to Claire and Jamie's world – and you may be VERY familiar with them

Downton Abbey star Edward Speelers is joining the cast of Outlander series four in quite an important role.

The Eragon actor (who played Downton’s footman Jimmy Kent) will star as Stephen Bonnet, an Irish-born pirate whose actions will have quite important consequences for many of the main characters.

He’s not the only new addition to the cast, though. Irish actress Maria Doyle Kennedy (who you might remember as Catherine of Aragon in The Tudors or, more recently, Mrs S from Orphan Black) has been cast as the newest member of the Fraser clan.

She’ll play Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta, whose plantation Claire and Jamie arrive at in the fourth Outlander novel, Drums of Autumn.

We’ll be waiting a while to see either of them on screen, though – we’re only five episodes in to season three, which will continue right the way through until December.

But just think of it this way – if they’re busy filming while we’re keeping up with Claire and Jamie’s adventures, chances are the next Droughtlander won’t be half as long!

New episodes of Outlander are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Mondays