Britain’s Got Talent auditions are already underway for 2018 – and here’s how you can apply

Britain’s Got Talent auditions have already begun for 2018.

It might only be October, but believe it or not the nationwide open auditions have kicked off around the UK.

Although judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon won’t be in attendance, these preliminary auditions offer successful hopefuls the chance to audition on stage in front of the judges at a later date.

Last year’s finalists Issy Simpson and MerseyGirls went along to Blackpool’s open auditions recently and spoke about how the show had changed their lives.

Magician Issy revealed: “I’m going to LA in just under two weeks – I’m going to do one of Ellen DeGeneres’ shows and I’m going to do my BGT audition trick but with a bit of a twist. I’ve also been signed up by Daniel Radcliffe’s agent…it’s been busy! I loved BGT; I really want to do it again! Practise makes perfect and confidence is the key thing that you need!”

Meanwhile MerseyGirls, who were Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act from last year, also spoke about their BGT experience. Julia from the group also recently revealed that Simon Cowell had funded her operation to treat her scoliosis.

“To anyone who wants to audition, we’d say, don’t give up on your dreams and even if you feel you can’t do it go and try anyway cause you get the experience,” the girls said. “We went thinking we weren’t going anywhere and now it’s changed our lives. We’re so grateful and dreams do come true!”

If you’re of any age and have any talent (honestly, they really do mean any talent) then the BGT producers want to hear from you. You can apply here, and below are the key locations and dates for the upcoming open auditions.

Swansea

Thursday 5th October, 2-6pm

Swansea Grand Theatre, Singleton Street, Swansea, SA1 3QJ

Newcastle

Saturday 7th October 12-4pm

Florita’s Bar, 26 Collingwood Street, Newcastle, NE1 1JF

Caerphilly

Saturday 7th October, 12-5pm

De Winton Hotel, De Winton Terrace, Caerphilly, CF83 3JX

Newport

Saturday 7th October, 7pm until late

The Neon, Clarence Place, Newport, NP19 7AB

Gloucester

Sunday 8th October, 12-4pm

Eastgate Shopping Centre, 22 Eastgate Street, Gloucester, GL1 1PA

Bristol

Tuesday 10th October, 2-6pm

The Racks Bar & Kitchen, St Paul’s Road, Bristol, BS8 1LX

Weston-Super-Mare

Friday 13th October, 2-6pm

Sovereign Shopping Centre, High Street, Salisbury Terrace, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1HL

Bath

Saturday 14th October, 12-4pm

Milsom Place, 41 Milsom Street, Bath, BA1 1BZ

Birmingham

Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd October

International Convention Centre, Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EA

Cardiff

Sunday 29th October

The SSE SWALEC, Sophia Walk, Cardiff, CF11 9XR

Manchester

Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th November

Manchester Central Convention Complex, Windmill Street, Manchester, M2 3GX

Glasgow

Sunday 12th November

SEC Centre, Exhibition Way, Glasgow, G3 8YW

London

Saturday 18th, Sunday 19th, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th November

ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV in 2018.