What time is Back on TV?

Everything you need to know about Mitchell and Webb’s new sitcom

When is it on TV?

Back concludes on Wednesday 11th October at 10pm on Channel 4.

What is it about?

Mitchell stars as Stephen – a divorcee and failed lawyer – who returns home to take over the family pub after his dad dies. At the funeral, his mum’s former foster child Andrew (Webb) makes an unexpected appearance – and Stephen quickly becomes convinced that his ‘brother’ is trying to steal his life…

Who’s in the cast?

David Mitchell and Robert Webb, of course, joined by Louise Brealey of Sherlock fame, Penny Downie and Geoffrey McGiven.

How many episodes are there?

Six.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go…