Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Watch This Morning’s Holly and Phil try – and fail – to pronounce Tomasz Schafernaker’s name

Watch This Morning’s Holly and Phil try – and fail – to pronounce Tomasz Schafernaker’s name

The presenters collapse in fits of giggles as they fail to pronounce the weather presenter's name correctly

Screen Shot 2017-10-11 at 11.22.38

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield couldn’t stifle laughter as they tried to pronounce weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker’s name.

Advertisement

In the clip, the duo make numerous attempts to get through their rundown of the upcoming show’s schedule, but can’t quite get their tongues round the BBC meteorologist’s name (it’s Polish). Watch below.

The BBC weather presenter – who was crowned as the nation’s favourite weatherman in a hotly contested poll of 25,000 RadioTimes.com readers earlier this year – appears to have taken the whole thing in jest, retweeting the video to his followers ahead of his appearance on the show today.

Viewers were delighted to see the duo in such giddy form:

Advertisement

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV.

Tags

James Gill

On demand editor, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

tyvwj

First look at Charlotte Riley in Mike Bartlett’s Press

Billie Piper

25 amazing photos of Billie Piper

Everything This Morning

Screen Shot 2017-10-11 at 11.22.38
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

141508.86915240-754e-4ec6-aa87-ce2e606b6005

What do Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby really think of each other?

123608

Strictly's Ore Oduba stands in for Philip Schofield on This Morning

141795.bf5eddf3-b17a-4b18-b6e2-2f2bc75f31b2

How well do Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield actually know each other?

138424.904dc747-bd72-4b80-8ce5-d5626a297707

Rylan Clark-Neal to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning – but not for long

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more