Watch This Morning’s Holly and Phil try – and fail – to pronounce Tomasz Schafernaker’s name

The presenters collapse in fits of giggles as they fail to pronounce the weather presenter's name correctly

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield couldn’t stifle laughter as they tried to pronounce weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker’s name.

In the clip, the duo make numerous attempts to get through their rundown of the upcoming show’s schedule, but can’t quite get their tongues round the BBC meteorologist’s name (it’s Polish). Watch below.

The BBC weather presenter – who was crowned as the nation’s favourite weatherman in a hotly contested poll of 25,000 RadioTimes.com readers earlier this year – appears to have taken the whole thing in jest, retweeting the video to his followers ahead of his appearance on the show today.

Viewers were delighted to see the duo in such giddy form:

You both make me cry with laughter thank you both for making my day 😂😂😂😂💜 — Shell (@Shell2704) October 10, 2017

I love it when this happens!

Please, don't ever change…😂🤣 — Rocklady73 (@Rocklady19731) October 10, 2017

I've had a Rubbish day but u 2 have made me lol 😂 — Kellie Fisher (@GasheadKellie) October 10, 2017

Videos of you two like this just make my day! Thanks, I really needed that!!! 😂😂😂 — Bison Herd (@d4usma1978) October 10, 2017

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV.