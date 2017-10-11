Our Girl fans delighted at Michelle Keegan’s return – but are NOT keen on the new recruit

While viewers were happy to see Georgie Lane back in series three, Private Maisie Richards wasn't quite so welcome

BBC1 army drama Our Girl is back, with actress Michelle Keegan returning to the front lines as British medic Georgie Lane.

Advertisement

But despite the new Nepal-setting in series three, many viewers were kept captivated by Keegan’s performance…

Our Girl is officially my new fave programme.

Michelle Keegan is a boss. 💪🏼#OurGirl — Laura Woodroffe (@woodpetals95) October 11, 2017

Michelle keegan is honestly amazing #ourgirl — Ellie lou ❤️💋 (@EleanorSheehann) October 10, 2017

Even if some were questioning how Georgie’s appearance seemed unaffected by the earthquake…

3 aftershocks later and Michelle Keegan’s eyebrows are still intact 👌🏼 #OurGirl — Kate Faulkner (@KateSFaukner) October 10, 2017

Only Michelle Keegan could still look good, covered in dust and under a load of earthquake rubble! #OurGirl — alex udale (@alexudale10) October 10, 2017

However, while fans were happy to see Keegan back in action, one character was less welcome: Private Maisie Richards (Shalom Brune-Franklin), who joked about earthquakes by traumatised locals.

this maisie girl is a nightmare🙄🙄 #OurGirl — meg // REPUTATION (@THGzalfie) October 10, 2017

I hate Maisie already 😑 #OurGirl — Rose Clarke (@RoseClarke6090) October 10, 2017

#OurGirl oh dear! That Maisie character is awful.Why didn’t they just give the part to Danny dyer,cos that’s who She is🙄 — La flama blanca (@rocco_619) October 10, 2017

How annoying is this Maisie on #OurGirl 😩 she’s making me want to turn it off !!back to Keegs please @michkeegan — Stacey Sim (@StaceySim) October 10, 2017

But some fans enjoyed the new dynamic that she brought to the drama…

I love Private Maisie Richards already, her attitude😂 she's gorgeous too😍 Get me at least one notice from the cast! @shalombf #OurGirl — Amy Marsh. (@AmyMarsh26) October 10, 2017

I love that Maisie & Georgie butt heads a lot, it makes for interesting drama 😆 #OurGirl — Hannah (@hannahfun1) October 10, 2017

oh boy… Maisie and Georgie is gonna be an interesting relationship to watch develop this season. #OurGirl — Sophie 📚 (@ScribbleQuest) October 10, 2017

So will Maisie and Georgie’s relationship develop into something unforgettable? Or is the former just too bloody annoying for fans to enjoy? We’ll find out more next week.

Advertisement

Our Girl continues 9pm Tuesday, BBC1