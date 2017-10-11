Frankie Muniz doesn’t remember starring on Malcolm in the Middle

Frankie Muniz, the Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle says he struggles to remember his six years filming the hit sitcom.

As part of his contestant tape for Dancing with the Stars (the American version of Strictly Come Dancing), Muniz revealed that his memories on set are blurred after suffering nine concussions and several mini-strokes. Although not certain, the 31-year-old says these events restrict his ability to recall the past.

“Most people would think that my most memorable year would be the year that Malcolm In The Middle started because it allowed me to live all these dreams of mine,” he said. “I’ve gotten to really do anything I’ve wanted to do, but the truth is I don’t really remember much of that.”

Plus, Muniz is unable to recall events from his other career endeavours: he became a racing car driver and a drummer in rock band Kingsfoil.

Malcolm in the Middle co-star Bryan Cranston also appeared on the Dancing with the Stars VT to praise Muniz. “Frankie was a TV star, then he became a race car driver, and a drummer in a rock band. I said to him once, ‘What are you going to be, an astronaut next? You are doing all the things professionally that everybody dreams about.’

“It will be my job, I will tell him, ‘remember this? Remember that on Malcolm?’ What a life for you.”

After the film, Muniz took to the dancefloor with professional partner Witney Carson for a quickstep performance. The couple took 24 out of 30 from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli (yup, they do the US show) and Carrie Ann Inaba.