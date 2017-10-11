What time is Hillary Clinton on The Graham Norton Show?

When you can see the former US Democrat presidential candidate on the red sofa – and what will she be talking about?

When is Hillary Clinton appearing on The Graham Norton Show?

The former US Secretary of State and Democrat presidential candidate may not be the most obvious guest for a light-hearted UK chatshow, but nonetheless she will be taking her seat on Graham Norton’s red sofa on Friday 20th October at 10.35pm on BBC1.

What will she be discussing on the show?

Clinton will talk about What Happened, her autobiographical account of the 2016 presidential race and her defeat to Donald Trump in one of the most talked-about and controversial Presidential elections in modern American history.

Who else will be on the show?

Joining Clinton will be Hollywood acting star Jeff Goldblum who’ll be promoting Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, actor Gerard Butler who’ll be chatting about Geostorm and comedian Jack Whitehall who has recently taken a gap year with his dad and has documented it on Netflix.

Now that’s a chatshow line-up worth staying in for.