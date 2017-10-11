The Great British Bake Off 2017: meet the bakers

Find out more about all the bakers competing for the Channel 4 Bake Off crown – and who has already left the Bake Off tent

The Great British Bake Off 2017 continues next Tuesday with yet another Bake Off first: Forgotten Bakes Week. Now there are just five bakers left to take on unfamiliar recipes that time forgot.

Updated 11th October

Who has left The Great British Bake Off 2017?

Peter Abatan – left in Week 1

Chris Geiger – left in Week 2

Flo Atkins – left in Week 3

Tom Hetherington – left in Week 4

James Hillery – left in Week 5

Julia Chernogorova – left in Week 6

Chuen-Yan – left in Week 7