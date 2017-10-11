Accessibility Links

The Great British Bake Off 2017: meet the bakers

Find out more about all the bakers competing for the Channel 4 Bake Off crown – and who has already left the Bake Off tent

Great British Bake Off meet the bakers

The Great British Bake Off 2017 continues next Tuesday with yet another Bake Off first: Forgotten Bakes Week. Now there are just five bakers left to take on unfamiliar recipes that time forgot.

Find out more about all the contestants remaining in this year’s series – and who has already left the Bake Off tent – by clicking on the pictures below.

Updated 11th October

Kate Lyon

Great British Bake Off 2017 contestant Kate

Steven Carter-Bailey

Steven Bake Off 2017

Sophie Faldo

Bake Off 2017 Sophie

Stacey Hart

stacey-hart

Liam Charles

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles

Who has left The Great British Bake Off 2017?

Peter Abatan – left in Week 1

peter-bake-off

Chris Geiger – left in Week 2

Great British Bake Off contestant Chris

Flo Atkins – left in Week 3

Great British Bake Off contestant Flo

Tom Hetherington – left in Week 4

GBBO8 Baker Tom 1401

James Hillery – left in Week 5

James Hillery Bake Off 2017

Julia Chernogorova – left in Week 6

Great British Bake Off contestant Julia

Chuen-Yan – left in Week 7

Yan

James Gill

On demand editor, RadioTimes.com

