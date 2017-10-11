Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
25 amazing photos of Billie Piper

25 amazing photos of Billie Piper

From pop star to actor, through the years

Billie Piper

Former Doctor Who companion and ex-pop star Billie Piper down the years, with co-stars, at awards nights, conventions, on stage and on the town…

Advertisement
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper

With Doctor Who co-star David Tennant at the National Television Awards

Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper

Billie singing on stage 

GettyImages-50902924
Billie Piper

With Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe

Billie Piper

Promoting her autobiography Growing Pains

Billie Piper

With former husband Laurence Fox and Doctor Who star Matt Smith

Billie Piper

With fellow Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie

Billie Piper
  
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Billie Piper

Billie signing photos for fans at Comic Con

Billie Piper
Billie Piper, Russell T Davies and David Tennant
Advertisement

With former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and star David Tennant

Tags

Latest news

tyvwj

First look at Charlotte Riley in Mike Bartlett’s Press

weinstein

What are the allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein?

Everything Doctor Who

Billie Piper
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

18738

Can television news survive the Twitter revolution?

112872

Escape from New York, Die Hard 2, Open Range: films on TV today

We need a new TFI Friday to capture the imagination of another television generation

Tim Glanfield
Tim Glanfield
56756

Twitter just loves Scott & Bailey

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more