The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has finally been revealed

Find out everything you need to know about the new Star Wars Episode 8 trailer

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is finally here! But the director does not want you to watch it. Why?

Find out everything you need to know about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII movie trailer here.

Where can I watch the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer?

Watch the full trailer velow.

Why does director Rian Johnson not want people to watch the new Star Wars trailer?

The director said on Twitter that he was “legitimately torn” when it comes to the new trailer, saying it was great but that it may contain a little too much information.

If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson

Director Johnson revealed in September that post-production work on The Last Jedi was complete, and that the film is officially finished.