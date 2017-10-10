Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has finally been revealed

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has finally been revealed

Find out everything you need to know about the new Star Wars Episode 8 trailer

lastjedinew

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is finally here! But the director does not want you to watch it. Why?

Advertisement

Find out everything you need to know about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII movie trailer here.

Where can I watch the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer?

Watch the full trailer velow. We will also post the video on the Radio Times Facebook page.

Why does director Rian Johnson not want people to watch the new Star Wars trailer?

The director said on Twitter that he was “legitimately torn” when it comes to the new trailer, saying it was great but that it may contain a little too much information.

If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it
Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson
Advertisement

Director Johnson revealed in September that post-production work on The Last Jedi was complete, and that the film is officially finished.

Tags

Radio Times staff

Latest UK TV and radio programme listings, what's on TV tonight, TV and entertainment news from Radio Times.

Latest news

Richard Herring Armando Iannucci Thick of It Brexit

Did Armando Iannucci reveal Thick of It Brexit plans to Richard Herring a year ago?

Stranger Things Jonathan Nancy

Stranger Things reveals new episode titles for season 2

Everything Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

ndoewfew
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

101977

Star Wars Episode VIII will pick up where the Force Awakens left off with Rey meeting Luke Skywalker

135141.c6fb214b-82a2-443d-b82b-180d79f309ab

Singular or plural? Star Wars: The Last Jedi director clears up that title mystery

133908.79f2fd3c-99c8-4139-914a-3422fc21feac

Get a closer look at how Rogue One filmmakers digitally recreated Carrie Fisher

145319.257af3fb-3cd1-40e0-98af-d337e2b3a3bc

Princess Leia is grooming “surrogate son” Poe Dameron to be a rebel leader in The Last Jedi

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more