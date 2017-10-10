NTA entertainment award renamed in tribute to Bruce Forsyth

The shortlist for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award includes Ant & Dec, Michael McIntyre, Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross

Entertainment legend Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died aged 89 in August, has had a prize at the National Television Awards named after him as a tribute to his 75-year career in showbusiness.

Advertisement

The entertainment category has been renamed the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and this year will see a 30-strong list of shows including Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, All Round to Mrs Brown’s, Blind Date, Celebrity Juice, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Murder in Successville, Pointless Celebrities, the Graham Norton Show and the Jonathan Ross Show vying for the viewer-voted gong.

Sir Bruce’s widow Lady Forsyth said the NTAs had “always had a special place in his heart”.

“My darling Bruce would have been both humbled and delighted to have a National Television Entertainment Award named in his honour,” she said.

“Entertainment was his life. The National Television Awards always had a special place in his heart because they’re the people’s awards, voted by viewers.

“The children and I are thrilled his flame will still burn brightly with this new award celebrating the stars of today and tomorrow.”

Advertisement

The National Television Awards take place at London’s O2 arena on 23rd January 2018