Love Island star Chris Hughes’ tear-infused bottled water is actually a publicity stunt for World Mental Health Day

But panic not, you can still bid for L’eau de Chris

Celebrity endorsements are getting more and more farcical by the day – from David Beckham’s fish fingers in 2008 to Russell Crowe’s teabags last week – and the latest, Chris Hughes’ tear-infused bottled water, seemed like an especially ludicrous idea.

On Monday, the launch of L’Eau de Chris was announced – a range of water bottles containing the actual tears of the Love Island star, in partnership with Topman.

Everyone thought it was “a little bit leave it”, and it turns out the whole thing was as ridiculous as it seemed, but with a great cause behind it: L’Eau de Chris is actually a ruse to encourage British men to open up for World Mental Health Day.

At an event hosted on Tuesday morning to mark World Mental Health Day, Chris admitted that L’Eau de Chris, and his shoot with world-renowned photographer Rankin, was meant to symbolise the fact that 84% of UK men say they bottle up their emotions according to YouGov, and to raise awareness for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), the male suicide prevention charity for which Chris is now an ambassador.

Chris was praised for showing his emotions and crying on camera during his tumultuous relationship with Olivia Attwood while appearing on Love Island.

Speaking about the #DontBottleItUp campaign, Chris said: “What’s really ludicrous is that suicide is still the single biggest killer of young men in the UK. We live in a culture that encourages men to ‘man up’ and bottle things up.

“That’s why I’ve become an Ambassador for CALM and why together with Topman we want to show men across the UK that it’s okay to open up instead of bottling it up.

“I’ve got personal experience of the benefits of opening up and expressing emotion, which is why I want to work with this incredible charity in its mission to making life less miserable for men across the UK. Our message to all guys is: however you open up, just #DontBottleItUp.”

The limited edition L’Eau de Chris water bottles will be sold on The Calm Zone, with all proceeds going to CALM, while Topman will donate £2 of every pack of Topman boxers from October 10-31 to the #Don’tBottleItUp campaign.

NB: We can only assume that the drinking water will not literally contain Chris’ bodily fluids, but this is mere speculation.