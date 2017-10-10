The Great British Bake Off 2017: meet the bakers

Find out more about all the bakers competing for the Channel 4 Bake Off crown – and who has already left the Bake Off tent

The Great British Bake Off 2017 continues this Tuesday with a Bake Off first: Italian Week. Now there are six bakers left to take on three pizza and pastry-filled challenges

Find out more about all the contestants remaining in this year’s series – and who has already left the Bake Off tent – by clicking on the pictures below.

Updated 10th October

Who has left The Great British Bake Off 2017?

Peter Abatan – left in Week 1

Chris Geiger – left in Week 2

Flo Atkins – left in Week 3

Tom Hetherington – left in Week 4

James Hillery – left in Week 5

Julia Chernogorova – left in Week 6