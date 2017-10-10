The Great British Bake Off 2017: meet the bakers
Find out more about all the bakers competing for the Channel 4 Bake Off crown – and who has already left the Bake Off tent
The Great British Bake Off 2017 continues this Tuesday with a Bake Off first: Italian Week. Now there are six bakers left to take on three pizza and pastry-filled challenges
Find out more about all the contestants remaining in this year’s series – and who has already left the Bake Off tent – by clicking on the pictures below.
Updated 10th October