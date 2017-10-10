Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Good news for people who want Malcolm Tucker’s views on Brexit

Good news for people who want Malcolm Tucker’s views on Brexit

It sounds like Peter Capaldi's Thick of It spin-doctor is coming out of retirement...

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It

Malcolm Tucker fans, we would like to alert you to the following tweet…

Advertisement

While there’s not exactly a huge amount of information there, it’s hard to imagine how this could mean anything other than a return for Peter Capaldi’s acerbic, sweary spin-doctor from Iannucci’s cult political comedy series The Thick of It (even if the Doctor Who star hasn’t quite finished his tenure in the F-word-free zone that is the Tardis).

And the mind boggles at the thought of Tucker on Brexit. You can almost feel the bile, vitriol and devastating one-liners building up and spewing forth.

Advertisement

Whatever this is, it sounds like it’s going to be fun…

Tags

Paul Jones

Deputy Editor - RadioTimes.com

Latest news

19_10_EMM_DAZ_AMELIA_1ST_EP_01

Emmerdale: who is Daz’s mystery woman? And why is Amelia in danger?

ndoewfew

12 things we need to talk about in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

Everything The Thick of It

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

85411

Peter Capaldi casually mentioned he’s directing episodes of Veep like it’s no big deal

16741

High-flying political aides offered their help to writers of The Thick of It

60500

The Thick of It and Veep creator Armando Iannucci on Peter Capaldi and Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It

Is Malcolm Tucker making a comeback? Peter Capaldi reveals he might be working with The Thick of It’s Armando Iannucci next year

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more