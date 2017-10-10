EastEnders escort drama: who is Keanu’s first date?
And will Keanu impress his client?
Cash-strapped Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) will begin his new career as an escort in next week’s EastEnders – but how will he fare on his first paid date?
Realising his family are in dire financial straits, Keanu feels that he has little choice but to sign up with a local agency, but ends up telling the rest of the Taylors that he’s landed a job in a bar.
Pretty soon he has his first booking and scenes to be shown on Thursday 19 October will see him meet with a glamorous woman by the name of Julie (Mazz Murray) at a bar.
But will the client be impressed? Or is Keanu to be left in need of a different vocation? And is anyone on the Square set to discover what he’s up to?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s a review of the past week in Walford.
