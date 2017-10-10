Accessibility Links

EastEnders escort drama: who is Keanu’s first date?

And will Keanu impress his client?

Cash-strapped Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) will begin his new career as an escort in next week’s EastEnders – but how will he fare on his first paid date?

Realising his family are in dire financial straits, Keanu feels that he has little choice but to sign up with a local agency, but ends up telling the rest of the Taylors that he’s landed a job in a bar.

Pretty soon he has his first booking and scenes to be shown on Thursday 19 October will see him meet with a glamorous woman by the name of Julie (Mazz Murray) at a bar.

But will the client be impressed? Or is Keanu to be left in need of a different vocation? And is anyone on the Square set to discover what he’s up to?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s a review of the past week in Walford.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Everything EastEnders

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

