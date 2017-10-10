Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Carmel reveals that Kush was abused as a child

EastEnders: Carmel reveals that Kush was abused as a child

A troubling part of the Kazemis' family history came to light tonight

14108444-high_res-eastenders-october-december-2017

Emotional scenes just broadcast on this evening’s EastEnders have revealed that Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) was abused as a child by his father Umar.

Advertisement

Kush’s mum Carmel (Bonnie Langford) was seen recollecting that a six-year-old Kush was left with bruises on his thighs after being thumped by his dad.

Carmel then admitted that she’d covered up the abuse by making Kush wear long trousers to school the following day.

14108457-high_res-eastenders-october-december-2017

The heart to heart came in the wake of Carmel having reported Stacey to social services after suspecting that she was abusing her young son Arthur.

With Stacey having tonight been told by doctors that they were not alarmed, Carmel was left explaining to Kush why she’d acted in the way she had.

Carmel then recalled that – back in 1991 – Umar had taken his anger out on Kush after she’d found a condom in his jacket pocket.

The discovery had confirmed Carmel’s suspicions that her husband had been cheating.

But she later regretted not speaking out when Umar had lashed out at Kush, admitting that when she’d made the report about Arthur, she was also trying to make up for not having protected her son.

Despite Kush giving his mum a conciliatory hug, upcoming episodes of EastEnders will see him give Carmel an ultimatum: either she tells Stacey she was responsible for calling social services or he will. But what will Carmel decide to do?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s a review of the past week in Walford.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

EXTRA_11_10_CORO_RANA_KATE_03

Coronation Street: Rana and Kate kiss! See the brand-new pictures

our-girl-ep-1-recap

Our Girl series three episode one recap: an earthquake hits 2 Section – will Georgie and Milan get out alive?

Everything EastEnders

Screen Shot 2osdaasodhasohdasohdaosihdaoi017-10-10 at 15.43.21
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

14108907-high_res-eastenders-october-december-2017

EastEnders: Carmel reports Stacey to social services, reveals Bonnie Langford

Carm

EastEnders: Lily tells Carmel that Stacey hit Arthur – what happens next?

134042.0d0b9e0a-db95-45ed-8f8a-8e870b934cba

EastEnders: Kush and Denise face more opposition – can they win Carmel round?

14030809-high_res-eastenders-july-september-2017

EastEnders: does Kush die following his heart attack?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more