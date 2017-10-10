Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Chesney gets shattering news from Portugal

What has happened to make Ches dash overseas?

16_10_CORO_CHESNEY_WORK

Chesney will receive shock news from Portugal in next week’s Coronation Street that sees him make an emergency dash overseas.

As long-time Corrie fans know, Chesney’s ex-partner Katy and their son Joseph currently live in Portugal. So could the shattering bombshell concern their welfare?

It certainly seems that way, what with Owen being the one to ring Izzy to put her in the picture.

At the time of the call, Chesney just happens to be in hospital after collapsing at work. But, against the advice of his doctor, Chesney leaps out of bed, determined to get out of Weatherfield as soon as possible.

ches3

As Chesney prepares to leave, Sinead looks at him in a whole new light, deeply moved by his dedication to Joseph.

But what exactly has happened in Portugal? And what will be the ramifications for Chesney?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Everything Coronation Street

16_10_CORO_SUMMER_PASSED_OUT_01
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

