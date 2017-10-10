Coronation Street: Chesney gets shattering news from Portugal

Chesney will receive shock news from Portugal in next week’s Coronation Street that sees him make an emergency dash overseas.

As long-time Corrie fans know, Chesney’s ex-partner Katy and their son Joseph currently live in Portugal. So could the shattering bombshell concern their welfare?

It certainly seems that way, what with Owen being the one to ring Izzy to put her in the picture.

At the time of the call, Chesney just happens to be in hospital after collapsing at work. But, against the advice of his doctor, Chesney leaps out of bed, determined to get out of Weatherfield as soon as possible.

As Chesney prepares to leave, Sinead looks at him in a whole new light, deeply moved by his dedication to Joseph.

But what exactly has happened in Portugal? And what will be the ramifications for Chesney?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

